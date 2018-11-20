Grenade attack on prayer hall a case of terrorism: CM Amarinder Singh

national

After visiting the attack site, the chief minister said certain "leads" have been found which are being pursued aggressively and assured that culprits would soon be arrested

Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh visits the site of the grenade blast at Nirankari Bhavan, in Adliwal village near Amritsar, on Monday. Pic/PTI

The attack on Nirankari Bhavan here is a case of "terrorism", Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said on Monday and hinted at the involvement of Pakistan in the blast, in which three people were killed.

After visiting the attack site, the chief minister said certain "leads" have been found which are being pursued aggressively and assured that culprits would soon be arrested. The CM has also announced a reward of Rs 50 lakh for anyone providing information on those involved in the blast.

"The grenade attack at the Nirankari Bhavan seemed to carry Pakistan's signature, with initial investigations indicating that the grenade used was similar to the ones being manufactured by the Pakistani Army Ordinance factory," Amarinder said. He said the police had recovered similar HG-84 grenades from a terror module busted by the Punjab Police last month, indicating a high probability of the involvement of inimical forces from across the border.

Prima facie, this appears to be an "act of terror" by separatist forces, organised with the involvement of ISI-backed Khalistani or Kashmiri terrorist groups, said the CM, adding his government has taken serious note of the incident and the National Investigation Agency is also helping in the investigations.

