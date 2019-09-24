Greta Thunberg gives a death scare to Donald Trump post powerful speech

The moment when teenage Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg giving a cold stare to US President Donald Trump speaks volume about the disagreement between the two about the pressing issue of climate change at the United Nations Climate Action Summit in New York.

In the clipping that has gone viral the teenage environment activist was seen have a curious look on her face that changed the instant she realised that Trump arrived at the scene.

Just a few minutes before the moment, the 16-year-old gave a fiery speech calling out all the world leaders and letting out her anger and frustration over their inaction on tackling the greenhouse gas emissions. "We are in the beginning of a mass extinction and all you can talk about is money and fairy tales of eternal economic growth - how dare you!" she said in an emotional speech at the summit.

The glaring moment was widely shared on Twitter where the Twitterati could sense the mood of the picture.

Got a look of determination that girl @GretaThunberg . Gotta ask when that karma will come calling for trump #soon pic.twitter.com/X0PttrR8RE — Harland Cafe (@harlandcafe) September 24, 2019

The abuse Greta Thunberg has to endure from climate deniers is a disgrace. This little girl is incredibly brave to stand there and take on people like Trump. — Nsonowa Magwaza (@NMag_CT) September 24, 2019

Some users also mocked the US President in reponse for his rant of not winning the Nobel Prize.

When Greta Thunberg wins a Nobel Peace Prize, Trump can cry about it in prison while contemplating about all the wrong choices he made in life. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) September 24, 2019

The US president did not speak at the climate summit but took to Twitter to what looked like a sly jibe on the activist, calling her "a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future."