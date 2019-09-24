MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Greta Thunberg gives a death scare to Donald Trump post powerful speech

Published: Sep 24, 2019, 13:03 IST | mid-day online correspondent

The teenage Swedish activist gave a powerful speech in the United Nations climate summit

Greta Thunberg gives a death scare to Donald Trump post powerful speech
PIC/Twitter

The moment when teenage Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg giving a cold stare to US President Donald Trump speaks volume about the disagreement between the two about the pressing issue of climate change at the United Nations Climate Action Summit in New York.

In the clipping that has gone viral the teenage environment activist was seen have a curious look on her face that changed the instant she realised that Trump arrived at the scene.

Just a few minutes before the moment, the 16-year-old gave a fiery speech calling out all the world leaders and letting out her anger and frustration over their inaction on tackling the greenhouse gas emissions. "We are in the beginning of a mass extinction and all you can talk about is money and fairy tales of eternal economic growth - how dare you!" she said in an  emotional speech at the summit.

The glaring moment was widely shared on Twitter where the Twitterati could sense the mood of the picture. 

Some users also mocked the US President in reponse for his rant of not winning the Nobel Prize.

The US president did not speak at the climate summit but took to Twitter to what looked like a sly jibe on the activist, calling her "a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future."

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

united nations

Amrita Rao and Environmentalist Chinu Kwatra collect broken Ganesha idols

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK