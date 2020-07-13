Grief-stricken father ends life after 5-year-old daughter's murder

Father of a five-year-old girl, who was murdered on July 2 by her mother’s lover, committed suicide. His body was found on the railway tracks at Bhongir in Telangana on Saturday.

According to Indian Express, police said that S Kalyan Rao jumped in front of a running train and died and they suspect that he took the extreme step as he was unable to bear the pain of losing his only daughter.

After his daughter’s death, 37-year-old Kalyan had been living with his brothers in Bhongir. He had become very quiet and kept to himself.

Kalyan’s wife had allegedly developed a friendship with two men that led to one of them killing her five-year-old daughter and injuring her and the other friend, police said. The attacker, who slit the girl's throat, had also inflicted injuries on himself.

Five-Year-Old Girl Killed By Mother's Lover

According to police, the woman developed a friendship with Karunakar on Facebook a few months ago. Another man, Rajasekhar was also friendly with her. When Karunakar came to her house, Rajasekhar was already present in the house. On Seeing Karunakar, the woman pushed Rajasekhar into a room.

Karunakar was enraged over the presence of Rajasekhar in the house. He asked the man hiding in the room to come out, failing which he would kill the woman's daughter. As there was no response from Rajasekhar, Karunakar picked up a blade and slit the girl's throat.

As Rajasekhar emerged from the room, the accused attacked him and the woman and self-inflicted injury on his neck.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Rakshita Murthy said the woman's husband, a government employee, was in his office and he did not know his wife's friendship with the two men.

(With inputs from IANS)

