Grigor Dimitrov reveals how his relationship with Maria Sharapova ended

Bulgarian tennis ace Dimitrov reveals how everything fell apart in 2016 including his relationship with Russian beauty Maria Sharapova

Maria Sharapova and Grigor Dimitrov

The year 2016 may have been the worst for Bulgarian tennis ace Grigor Dimitrov for he split with Maria Sharapova, parted ways with coach Roger Rasheed and slumped to World No. 40.

He revealed that phase had him depressed and he didn't move out of home. In a recent interview with The Journal magazine, Dimitrov recalled that period: "I stopped with my coach. I lost my ranking. I basically sucked at tennis I was fighting with people and I went through my break-up [with Sharapova].

"I was tired of everything, one by one, falling apart. I've always been a very easy-going person. I don't want to say gullible, but when I saw someone I always thought that person is the way they present themselves (but) that's not entirely true."

The current World No. 6, who is dating pop singer Nicole Scherzinger, credited his father Dimitar for his mental toughness. "I even remember the first contract I ever signed when i was 13 or 14 years old. I got off the phone and my dad said, 'It's your choice. It's your life' ," he explained.

