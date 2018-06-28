Grigor Dimitrov wants to have kids with girlfriend Nicole Scherzinger

"Without dreams, you are a lost man. You go to bed at night and you keep dreaming

Grigor Dimitrov and Nicole Scherzinger

Bulgarian tennis ace Grigor Dimitrov admitted that he would want his kids to see him play before he hangs up his boots. Dimitrov, 27, who is dating former Pussycat Dolls star singer Nicole Scherzinger since late 2015, wishes to start a family soon.

"Without dreams, you are a lost man. You go to bed at night and you keep dreaming. There is always a dream that I would love to have a beautiful family one day and when I win Slams, I would love my kids to be there. I would love them to see me play before I retire," Dimitrov told Sky Sports recently.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates