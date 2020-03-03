G(r)in and bear it

Drinks: Great

Before we begin to speak about our five-star gin experience, we can’t help but mention how much we love the gradual Indian gin revolution. Every friend who returns from Goa receives rather strict instructions to pick a bottle each of Hapusa and Greater Than; both have been the stars at our house parties for a while. Not only do these taste great, but we also trip on the minimalist design aesthetic of these brands. While this might be great news (monetarily too, since both are smartly priced) for gin lovers, the global interest in gin also means that international brands are now queuing up to make a mark in the land of G&T.

One of these is the German-origin Monkey 47. Located in a quiet corner outside Mekong, the lounge includes a few plush chairs and a vintage bar set up on the 37th floor of The St Regis Mumbai. On offer is a concise menu of classic and signature cocktails (a few with some alterations) all priced at R2,200 (plus hefty taxes), or you could order a G&T of your choice (R2,400). There’s also a small snack menu with options such as smoked chicken quesadillas with guac (R650) and compressed cucumber and avocado toast (R550).



As per our attendant’s suggestion, we pick two cocktails — a white negroni and the wild monkey.

The negroni arrives first; it’s served in a beautiful glass, with a big block of ice to chill our drink while we gently sip it, lost in the view of the city below. The lounge uses their own Campari concoction, and the complex mix of botanicals or the gin and the Campari make for a heady whiff. The botanicals gently come together like pieces of a puzzle; it’s a mix of bitters, aromatic fennel and juniper berries, and none of these ingredients overpower the others, making for a smooth mix. Being chocolate lovers, we excitedly wait for the second cocktail, and it turns out to be well worth the wait. Espresso, Kahlua and a few berries form an effortless drink and the piece of dark cocoa is the proverbial cherry on top.

All cocktails are made with a 60 ml measure. We are tempted to order another cocktail, but our over 5k bill raises more than an alarm. We have often been to bars in this city that serve overpriced cocktails, many of which tend to be unpalatable. A visit to this lounge is definitely heavy on the pocket, even more so as the space is really a corner outside another restaurant. However, the cocktails are exceptionally well-made, and get a 10 on 10.

Time 7 pm to 10 pm

At The Monkey 47 Lounge, Level 37,

The St Regis Mumbai, 462, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel.

Call 8779180953

