Gritty Rhianna
We wish to correct the margin to 8- 4 and state that it was a well-contested match
In our Mumbai Schools Sports Association (MSSA) U-12 inter- school tennis coverage of December 5, it was erroneously reported that Rhianna Rodrigues of Pinnacle High International School (Malad) was beaten by Urvee Kate of Gundecha Education Academy (Kandivli) by an 8- 2 margin. We wish to correct the margin to 8-4 and state that it was a well-contested match.
