Grocery shop owner arrested on charge of raping 11-year-old minor girl

Representational picture

A grocery store owner was arrested for allegedly raping a 11-year-old girl in Chattisgarh's Koriya district, about 190 kilometres from here, police said today. Ramdayal Sahu (60) was arrested yesterday for sexually assaulting the girl at his shop, in the Patna area of Baikunthpur tehsil, on August 16 when she had come to buy chocolates, a local police official said.

"The girl was alone at the time when the incident happened. Her parents came to know of it yesterday when the girl experienced pain in her private parts. Her parents then filed a police complaint following which Sahu was arrested," the official said. He said that Sahu had been charged for rape under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

He added that the girl's medical examination had confirmed the rape and her statement had been recorded. A local court remanded the accused in judicial custody, the official informed.

