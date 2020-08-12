Crime: Grocery shop owner lures eight-year-old girl with sweets, rapes her

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

Punjab's Meharban police on Monday arrested a grocery shop owner for allegedly raping a minor at his shop in Harkrishan Nagar, Seera Road. The accused identified as Baldev Singh was arrested after the victim's grandmother filed a police complaint.

The complainant told the police that the accused lured her granddaughter into his shop with sweets and raped her. The eight-year-old girl screamed and ran back to her house and she was reportedly bleeding, a Hindustan Times report said. The girl narrated the incident to her parents, who immediately alerted the police.

The accused was arrested on Tuesday and presented before a court that sent him to judicial custody. Investigating officer from Meharban police station said that the accused has been booked under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4 (penetrative sexual assault on a child below 16 years of age) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

