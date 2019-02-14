Groom requests guests to vote for Narendra Modi instead of bringing gifts

national

Hyderabad: In an unusual wedding invitation card, a soon-to-be-wed Mukesh Rao Yande has requested the guests to vote for Prime Minister Narendra Modi instead of bringing gifts.

The cover of the wedding invitation card read, "Our gift is your VOTE for MODI in 2019 Lok Sabha Elections"ÂÂ.

Mukesh, a resident of Hyderabad, claimed that although his family was against the idea but he was adamant on it.

"I am a fan of Vajpayee for a long time. Now, Narendra Modi is working quite good. I want our guests to vote for Narendra Modi. So, we did this thing. We are also getting a good response from the guests," Subhash, father of Mukhesh, told ANI.

In recent times, a wedding invitation from Gujarat carrying a similar appeal had gone viral.

Another wedding card had also carried an explanation of Rafale deal contract and asked people to trust Modi.

Some people have even printed the 'Swachh Bharat' logo, schemes, achievements and accomplishments of the Modi government on wedding cards.

