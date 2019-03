crime

Police said Akash and Sandeep were on the run and multiple teams were constituted to apprehend them.

Representational image

A woman was shot at a marriage function in Mangolpuri on Saturday following an altercation between guests over a song request to the DJ.

Around 3 am, an altercation broke out between Sajjan and two youth - Aakash and Sandeep - over a song being played by the DJ.

The deceased, identified as Sunita and her husband Sajjan were attending her nephew's wedding.

Police said that Aakash and Sandeep pulled out pistols and fired at Sajjan. Sunita tried to save her husband and one of the bullets hit. She was taken to the Jaipur Golden hospital where she was declared dead. Both fled from the spot.

A case under u/s 307 IPC and Arms Act was registered. Section 302 IPC has been added to the case.

As per the police, Akash and Sandeep were absconding and multiple teams were constituted to find them. A team was rushed to Chandigarh on the basis of their movement, where they were caught. They will be brought to Delhi. As per available records, the accused have been previously involved in cases of theft and snatching, police said.

(with inputs from ANI)

