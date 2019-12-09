Groom's baraat arrives late, bride refuses to go, marries another man

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Bijnor (Uttar Pradesh): Who knew that coming late for one’s own wedding would cost a man his bride? A groom and his baraat in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor were locked up and thrashed by the bride’s family. According to a report in The Times of India, the groom and his baraat also alleged that the bride’s family also ‘snatched’ their valuables. On the other hand, the bride refused to go with the groom and instead married the local youth.

According to the police, the couple had married in a mass wedding programme six weeks ago after which the bride did not go to the in-laws’ house as they wanted to tie the knot in a ceremony with 'proper' wedding rituals.

Meanwhile, the growing differences between the families over dowry demands only grew worse. The bride’s family alleged that the groom and his father demanded a bike and cash from them which they untenable to provide them with. On the day of the wedding on December 4, the groom’s baraat that left their house at 2 pm, started bargaining with the bride’s family on their way to the wedding venue. They also threatened the bride’s family with consequences with they did not fulfil their demands. They reached the wedding venue at night, police said.

The groom’s baraat alleged that they were taken captive in a room, thrashed by the bride’s family and reportedly took away some jewellery that was meant for the bride. According to the police, both families approached the police and fired allegations against each other, reached a compromise. But the bride did not want to go with the groom’s family. Neither side filed complaints against each other.

Once the matter was resolved, the bride married a youth from her village on Saturday. The wedding was held in the presence of the elders of the village.

