Groove to some hip-hop with Gully boys at pub in Khar

things-to-do

A musical showcase in Khar features the hottest flavour of the season

7Bantaiz after a gig

It's on the radio. It's on TV. It's on the big screen. And of course, it's online as well. You can't seem to escape hip-hop these days, what with Gully Boy turning out to be such a runaway success. And a gig at an upscale Khar pub will cash in on the fervour, featuring a host of MCs and rap crews.



MC Altaf

The performing artists include MC Altaf, D'Evil, Loka and 7Bantai'z. And this line-up shows how far the genre has come since 2016 when there was an infamous incident at a now-shuttered venue next to the place where this concert will take place. Back then, a large number of youngsters from the Dharavi neighbourhood had been denied entry for a gig where Naezy was playing. That had led to allegations of class bias being levelled. People felt that the youngsters had been denied entry since their profile didn't sit well with the management.

All that's in the past now, though. Gully rappers are now a legitimate part of the scene, as this gig makes evident. But MC Altaf feels that it's important that the momentum doesn't drop. "It feels good that we are now recognised for our music. But we collectively need to release albums as fast as possible so that the conversation is carried forward," he tells us, adding that a single of his - Chhote Sun - recently hit 1 million views on YouTube, which goes to show how, sometimes, the numbers speak for themselves.

ON: March 13, 9 pm

AT: Raasta, 3rd Road, Khar West.

LOG ON TO: meraevents.com

COST: Rs 300

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates