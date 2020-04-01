Groove to the handwash song

In 2016, well before the anti-CAA/NRC movement shook the nation, JNU graduate and artiste Rahul Rajkhowa had composed several songs about police brutality and violence across different regions in the country. Though he is known for his politically inclined rap, he continues to retain his love for pure music via his band Paperboat. Now a history professor at Hillspring International in the city, the 25-year-old is giving his political inclinations a rest, as is evident from his new song, which focuses on something crucial — how to stay safe during the current lockdown.

Called Haath dhona matt bhoolna, it's a fun, light and catchy song. The video has Rajkhowa imitating washing his hands, peppered with images of the cops making people wash theirs. "I wanted to dedicate myself to positivity and educating people about the environment because when there isn't enough clean water available, political differences won't matter. And washing one's hands is a thumb rule that can be followed at home. I've been watching videos of police officers educating people and separating those who've stepped out for a stroll. The priority is to reduce panic at the moment," says the Assam-born, who adds that the song was inspired by Hardi Singh, Additional Director General of Police in Assam, who was also his senior at St Stephen's college in Delhi, after they chatted a few days ago.

Having dealt with aggressive comments for his videos on social media, and considering that he wants to get into politics in 15 years, Rajkhowa is now working on new music, besides teaching and being commercially viable. He is also keen to focus on more projects such as building schools in villages in Assam. In fact, he has already managed to fund one such school that is yet to open.

