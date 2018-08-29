Groovy gig

things-to-do

Grab a beer and a bite and hit the dance floor on a musical night that could be an ideal way to start the weekend early

Samuel Berlie

Looking for a way to unwind this Wednesday night? A popular brewery might just have the answer to your problems. Beat the mid-week blues by grooving to retro hits from the '80s and '90s with musician Samuel Berlie in charge of the evening's entertainment.

Grab a beer and a bite and hit the dance floor on a musical night that could be an ideal way to start the weekend early.

On: Tonight, 8.30 pm onwards

At: Toit Brewery Taproom and Kitchen, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel West.

Call: 9324555223

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates