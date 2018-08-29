Search

Aug 29, 2018, 08:42 IST | The Guide Team

Grab a beer and a bite and hit the dance floor on a musical night that could be an ideal way to start the weekend early

Groovy gig
Samuel Berlie

Looking for a way to unwind this Wednesday night? A popular brewery might just have the answer to your problems. Beat the mid-week blues by grooving to retro hits from the '80s and '90s with musician Samuel Berlie in charge of the evening's entertainment.

On: Tonight, 8.30 pm onwards
At: Toit Brewery Taproom and Kitchen, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel West.
Call: 9324555223

