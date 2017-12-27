Groundnut oil recovers on fresh demand on December 27

Groundnut oil prices recovered at the Vashi oils and oilseeds wholesale market here today following fresh demand from stockists and retailers

Groundnut oil prices recovered at the Vashi oils and oilseeds wholesale market here today following fresh demand from stockists and retailers. Elsewhere, refined palmolein also gained owing to good demand from retail buyers. While castorseeds bold and castoroil commercial weakened further due to poor offtake from soaps and shippers industries.

Groundnut. Representational picture

Meanwhile, linseeds oil ruled steady in the absence of any large-scale buying activity. In the edible section, groundnut oil rose by Rs 20 per 10 kg to Rs 950 from Tuesday's close at Rs 930 and refined palmolein also moved up by Rs 7 per 10 kg to Rs 620 as against Rs 613 yesterday.

Moving to the non-edible segment, castor seeds bold dropped by Rs 25 per 100 kg to Rs 4,500 as against Rs 4,525 yesterday and castoroil commercial edged up by Rs 5 per 10 kg to Rs 930 as compared to Rs 935. Linseeds oil ended unaltered at Rs 770 per 10 kg.

