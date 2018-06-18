GRP makes quick arrests in three molestation incidents reported in Vashi

While three molestation incidents were reported in the Vashi jurisdiction in the same week, the good news is that the GRP made quick work of the cases and swiftly arrested all the perverts

If you're a woman and have ever taken the local train, you're no stranger to perverts trying to violate your personal space. The fact that three molestation cases have been reported in Vashi GRP's jurisdiction over the last six days alone, shows that there is no shortage of creeps. On the bright side, though, the Government Railway Police (GRP) swiftly arrested all three accused, proving that it has Vashi women's backs.

Call of duty

When: June 9

Where: Govandi station

A 15-year-old was waiting for a train from Mankhurd to Govandi at 8 am, when a boy grabbed her hand and wrote his mobile number on her palm. He threatened her with dire consequences unless she called him. Scared, the girl boarded her train, but the boy continued to follow her all the way to Govandi station. The girl finally screamed for help, and fellow passengers jumped to her aid and pinned the accused down. The GRP registered an FIR and arrested the accused identified as Akshay Kamble, 18.

Caught in a flash

When: June 9

Where: Ghansoli station

A 45-year-old Koparkhairane resident was travelling with her 22-year-old daughter in the ladies coach of a Vashi-Thane train. Around 7.24 am, a 25-year-old man entered the compartment. When he asked them whether it was the ladies coach, they thought he had boarded by mistake. But as soon as they confirmed that it was a women-only coach, he unzipped his pants and flashed his private parts at them. The mother-daughter duo filed a complaint at the Vashi GRP station. An officer said, "We checked the CCTV camera footage and circulated his images. The entire unit searched for him and nabbed the accused."

Cops have her back

When: June 15

Where: Ghansoli station

A 35-year-old was walking home via the Ghansoli subway at 1 am when she realised that a stranger was touching her bottom. She yelled at him and alerted other commuters too, after which the police arrived on the scene and arrested the accused. He has since been identified as Vivek Gaikwad. Gauriprasad Hiremath, senior inspector with the Vashi GRP, said, "We have arrested all three accused. We are also investigating the cases and scanning their criminal history. Women's safety is very important for us."

