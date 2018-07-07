GRP, Railways authorities tussle over putting CCTV cameras in TT's cabins

The GRP official said TTs did not have the power to detain passengers. It would be better if CCTVs are installed all over so that such allegations do not come up in the future, said another GRP official

The Western and Central Railways are involved in an unusual tussle with the Government Railway Police (GRP) — they refuse to compromise on installing CCTVs. While the GRP has been asking the Railways to install them, the Railways are adamant on following through with it only if the GRP gets the cameras in their offices. But, the GRP says they already have the cameras.

This issue a few weeks ago, after the GRP wrote twice to the Railways about bullying and corruption complaints they had received from commuters against train ticket checkers (TT), and suggested Railways install CCTVs in all TT offices in Mumbai and Thane to ensure transparency.

GRP officials said the alleged modus operandi of the TTs was to first take passengers they've caught inside the office, where a group would bully them, after which they would be forced to pay fines, alleged a senior official. The GRP official said TTs did not have the power to detain passengers. “It would be better if CCTVs are installed all over so that such allegations do not come up in the future,” said another GRP official.

But this missive was met with opposition from the Railways, who had informed DGP SC Mathur in the past that they did not want to install CCTVs. State police officials pointed out that even police stations have CCTVs and it would be better if Railways also followed the same.

Meanwhile, Divisional

Railway officials said GRP letter is not new. They said that they had set up CCTVs in the Dadar TC and RPF room, after which they asked GRP to do the same, because the railway area covers them all. But GRP claims they already have CCTVs. The Divisional Railway officials said discussions on the issue are still on.

