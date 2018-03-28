GS Medical College clinch AS Chagla cricket trophy

Deva Munde added a vital 30 runs in GSMC's 130-run chase. For GMC, Kamesh Jalikar claimed three for 20. Earlier, GMC were bundled out for 129



The title-winning GSMC team

Openers Harsh Jogi (40) and Mayur Bhanarkar's (33) 69-run partnership helped Seth GS Medical College (GSMC) register a four-wicket win over Grant Medical College (GMC) in the final of the Prof AS Chagla Inter-Medical (collegiate) cricket tournament at Dadar recently.

Deva Munde added a vital 30 runs in GSMC's 130-run chase. For GMC, Kamesh Jalikar claimed three for 20. Earlier, GMC were bundled out for 129 thanks to Prathamesh Murumkar (4 for 18) and Abhisek Chauhan (2 for 9), who were the pick of the bowlers for GSMC. Kamesh Jalikar top scored for GMC with 26.

