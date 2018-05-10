GSEB HSC Result 2018: Gujarat Board 12 Results 2018 out today, check www.geseb.org

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will declare the GSEB Class 12 Result 2018 today (May 10) at 10 am on the official site gseb.org. However you can check it on gujarat12.jagranjosh.com

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will declare the GSEB Class 12 Result 2018 for Science Stream today (May 10) at 10 am on the official site gseb.org. However you can check it on gujarat12.jagranjosh.com. Once announced officially by the board, the GSEB HSC Result will be made available to the students, online, on this page of our website. The result can be checked online through Gujarat Board website: gseb.org. Students can check their GSEB Class 12 Result 2017 for Science Stream on Jagran Josh.

The results will be available on official website- gseb.org.

Since the official website Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will have heavy traffic, it may lead to getting your results delayed. Hence you can check it here gujarat12.jagranjosh.com.

Here are the steps to check your GSEB Class 12 Result 2017

>> Click on gujarat12.jagranjosh.com

>> Furnish the details like roll number, name, location etc.

>> Check and submit

>> Take the PDF of the GSEB Class 12 Result 2017 for future reference.

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has been in existence since the year 1960. It is authorised to prescribe syllabus, study material, education policies and conduct examinations to the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and the Higher Secondary (School) Certificate (HSC) level.

