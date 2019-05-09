GSEB HSC Science Result 2019: Gujarat Board 12th Results declared at gseb.org

results

Students can access their Gujarat HSC Science result 2019 on Jagran Josh. Check your results at gseb.org

The Gujarat Board has declared the Gujarat 12th Science Result 2019 on May 9, 2019 early in the morning after 8 am on the official website of the board i.e. gseb.org. Students can access their Gujarat HSC Science result 2019 on Jagran Josh also. The Gujarat Board has declared the GSEB 12th Science Result 2019 for 1.47 lakh students. Of the total number of students, 47,411 students have appeared from Group A while the rest i.e. 81,760 have appeared in Group B. The result booklet of GSEB HSC Science Stream Result 2019 will be available to the students only after 9:30 am.

How to Check Gujarat 12th Science Result 2019

Visit gseb.org or click on Jagran Josh

Enter all the requisite details such as roll number and date of birth.

The Gujarat HSC Science result 2019 will appear on the screen.

View and download the Gujarat Board 12th Science Result 2019

After the GSEB HSC Science Result 2019 is out, if students are unable to score as per their expectations, they can apply for re-checking/re-evaluation of the answer sheets. In case there is any change in the final mark tally, the same would be updated in the original mark sheet.

