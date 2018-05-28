GSEB SSC Result 2018: Gujarat Board Class 10 Results 2018 declared at gseb.org

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) declared the GSEB Class 10 Result 2018 today - May 28 on the official site gseb.org

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) declared the GSEB Class 10 Result 2018 today (May 28) on the official site gseb.org. However it will be easier to check it on gujarat10.jagranjosh.com. The passing percentage of the Gujarat Board 2017 10th exam was 68.24%. A significant rise was seen in the number of passing students in 2017. Out of 7,75,013 students, 5,28,870 students were successful. A significant achievement in last year's Gujarat SSC Result was that over 8,000 students secured above 99%.

Students can check their GSEB Class 10 Result 2018 on Jagran Josh.

The results will be available on official website- gseb.org.

Since the official website Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will have heavy traffic, it may lead to getting your results delayed. Hence you can check it here gujarat10.jagranjosh.com.

Here are the steps to check your GSEB Class 10 Result 2018

>> Click on gujarat10.jagranjosh.com

>> Furnish the details like roll number, name, location etc.

>> Check and submit

>> Take the PDF of the GSEB Class 10 Result 2018 for future reference.

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) is the statutory body established by the Gujarat Assembly in the year 1960 to regulate and promote the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary (School) Certificate (HSC) education in the state. It prescribes the curriculum, study material and conducts yearly the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and the Higher Secondary (School) Certificate (HSC) examinations.

