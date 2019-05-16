GSEB SSC Result 2019: Gujarat Board to declare class 10 Result on May 21 at gseb.org

results

The Gujarat Secondary Education Board (GSEB) is set to declare the Class 10th board exam on May 21 at 8 am. The GSEB SSC Result 2019 will be declared on the official website gseb.org. The GSEB had conducted the GSEB SSC Exams 2019 from March 7 to March 19. However, students can also check their GSEB SSC Result 2019 on Jagran Josh. After the formal declaration, the Gujarat Board Results will be made available online on the official website of the board i.e. gseb.org. Students need to visit the links provided below and fill in the required information to get their Gujarat SSC Result 2019 Here's how to check your GSEB SSC Result 2019

How to Check GSEB Class 10 Result

Visit the official website of the board - gseb.org or gujarat10.jagranjosh.com

or Click on the link of the SSC results.

Enter your credentials and submit

Once the results appear on the scene, take a print out of the result

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) was established on May 1960, to administer and regulate the higher education system in the state. The state education Board prepares and prescribes the syllabus and Text books in the affiliated schools. The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) is also responsible for conducting the annual exams for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and the Higher Secondary (School) Certificate (HSC). Apart from the secondary and higher secondary examination board also conducts Engineering Entrance Examination (GUJCET).

