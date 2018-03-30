GSLV mission successful, GSAT-6A satellite put into orbit
In January, the space agency had successfully launched its 100th satellite along with 30 other spacecraft, including weather observation Cartosat 2 series
Scripting yet another success story, ISRO on Thursday placed into orbit its latest communication satellite GSAT-6A launched on board its geosynchronous rocket GSLV-F08 from the spaceport.
At the end of the 27-hour countdown, the 49.1-metre Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV-F08), fitted with indigenously developed cryogenic third stage, lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at 4.56 pm and soared majestically into the clear sky.
The satellite, with a mission life of about 10 years, would provide thrust to mobile communication through multi-beam coverage facility, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said.
In a text-book launch, about 18 minutes later, the rocket injected GSAT-6A into the geostationary transfer orbit as the ISRO scientists broke into celebrations at the mission control centre. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated ISRO on the successful launch of the GSAT-6A communication satellite.
"Congratulations to ISRO and other stakeholders on the successful launch of GSLV-F08 with indigenous cryogenic stage," he tweeted.
>> The 2140-kg GSAT-6A is a high-power S-band communication satellite and would complement the services provided by GSAT-6 since its launch in 2015
>> It will be a technology demonstrator for high power S-band transmission from the satellite for supporting two-way communication, according to ISRO
