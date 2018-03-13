GST officials conduct raid at Meerut Hotelier property

The Goods and Services Tax (GST), officials conducted a raid at a property of hotelier Himanshu Puri, owner of Harmony Inn, who has been accused of fleeing the country after taking crores of rupees from banks



Representation pic

The Goods and Services Tax (GST), officials conducted a raid at a property of hotelier Himanshu Puri, owner of Harmony Inn, who has been accused of fleeing the country after taking crores of rupees from banks.

The GST officials conducted the raid on Monday and interrogated the hotel staffs and workers in the concerned matter. Puri and his family disappeared from the city in a suspicious manner and their phones have been switched off since then. As per reports, the hotelier took a loan in crores from banks and did not pay it back.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever