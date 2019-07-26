GT20 Canada: Yuvraj Singh flops as Vancouver Knights defeat Toronto Nationals

cricket

Yuvraj Singh, who retired from international cricket this year, was out to bat next. But Yuvi could not find his rhythm and also failed in rotating the strike

Yuvraj Singh

Former Indian cricketer and all-rounder Yuvraj Singh was touted as the biggest catch for the Global T20 Canada tournament. However, the all-rounder did not manage to shine and the team he represented in his debut, Toronto Nationals, lost to Vancouver Knights by 8 wickets on Thursday. This was the first match of the GT20 Canada tournament.

Toronto Nationals had posted a target of 160 runs for Vancouver Knights. However, the latter lost their opening batsmen after posting a total of just 36 runs only. West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle scored 12 runs while Tobias Visee scored 20 runs. Bowlers Mark Montfort and Jeremy Gordon dismissed them respectively.

But it was Chadwick Bolton and Rassie van der Dussen who built up a great partnership with each other as they played cautiously as well as aggressively to help Vancouver Knights win the match with 16 balls remaining.

Bolton and van der Dussen posted a partnership of 126 runs on board. While Bolton scored an unbeaten 59 runs, van der Dussen scored an unbeaten 65 runs.

After being put in to bat first, Nationals' Henry Klaasen scored a quickfire 41 runs off just 20 balls with a strike rate over 200. This helped Toronto Nationals post 159 on board.

New Zealand former captain and star opening batsman Brendon McCullum was dismissed early for 4 runs which put the Toronto Nationals in trouble.

Post that Rodrigo Thomas and Calum Macleod put up a short 42-run stand together, but their resistance was cut short by Saad Bin Zafar as he dismissed MacLeod (17) to reduce Nationals to 52-2 in the ninth over.

Yuvraj Singh, who retired from international cricket this year, was out to bat next. But Yuvi could not find his rhythm and also failed in rotating the strike. Thomas also departed after playing a knock of 41 runs by Michael Rippon.

Also Read: World Cup 2019: Yuvraj Singh, Gautam Gambhir slam ICC rule that crowned England champions

Yuvraj Singh scored 14 runs off 21 balls with almost a strike rate of 66. Yuvi was dismissed by Rizwan Cheema. It was Heinrich Klaasen's timely knock of 41 runs off just 20 balls to which helped Nationals past the 155-run mark.

Nationals will next face Edmonton Royals on July 27 whereas Vancouver Knights will take on Winnipeg Hawks on July 28.

Brief Scores: Vancouver Knights 162/2 (Rassie van der Dussen 65*, Chadwick Bolton 59*, Mark Montfort 1-33) defeat Toronto Nationals 159/5 ( Heinrich Klassen 41, Rodrigo Thomas 41, Rizwan Cheema 1-16) by eight wickets.

With inputs from ANI

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates