Guaido meets foreign allies to form strategy against Maduro

Guaido (c) with Colombian minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo. Pic/AFP

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido is meeting with members of a multinational support group in Bogota Monday to hammer out a strategy to remove his rival Nicolas Maduro from office.

Guaido, the 35-year-old leader of Venezuela's National Assembly, declared himself acting president in January after the opposition controlled legislature concluded that Maduro was fraudulently re-elected. Some 50 countries recognize him as Venezuela's legitimate president.

Guaido flew to the Colombian capital Sunday for the meeting with members of the Lima Group - 13 Latin American countries plus Canada that are seeking to resolve Venezuela's political impasse.

Vice President Mike Pence will represent Washington at the event. Upon landing in Bogota Guaido called on the international community to consider "all measures to free" Venezuela. This is the first time that the Lima Group, which first met in the Peruvian capital in 2017, will speak directly to Guaido.

