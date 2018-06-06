Guatemala volcano death toll up to 69

Disaster Relief Agency spokesman David de Leon said that after hours of searching for survivors, the number of dead had hit at least 69



Over 1.7 million people have been affected by the disaster. Pic/AP

Rescue workers pulled more bodies yesterday from under the dust and rubble left by an explosive eruption of Guatemala's Fuego volcano, bringing the death toll to at least 65.

Disaster Relief Agency spokesman David de Leon said that after hours of searching for survivors, the number of dead had hit at least 69. In addition, there are 46 people injured, most of them seriously, more than 1.7 million being hit by the disaster, including 3,271 ordered evacuated and 1,787 in shelters since Sunday's eruption.

The 3,763-metre volcano erupted early Sunday, spewing out towering plumes of ash and fiery rock fragments with scalding mud. Authorities had warned the death toll could rise after searches resumed for survivors.

After an initial toll of 25 dead, it was revised upwards within hours as bodies were recovered from villages razed by the tumbling mud. Cabanas said those who were killed had been overrun by fast-moving burning material discharged by the volcano Sunday.

