Guess what Alia Bhatt's phone wallpaper is? It's a photo of her with beau Ranbir Kapoor!

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the hottest couples in B-town today. Despite being two of the biggest stars in Bollywood, the pair have managed to keep their private lives private, and are only seen together during events and industry functions. Obviously, fans of both actors are curious to know how Alia and Ranbir are when they're together away from the public glare.

In a video that has gone viral, Alia Bhatt has unknowingly given fans a glimpse into the kind of relationship she shares with Ranbir. The actress was recently seen at the screening of Kiara Advani's Guilty, where she gave fans and the media a sneak peek into her phone, which featured her with beau Ranbir as her phone wallpaper! Check out the video below:

While the photo is quite blurry, it looks like Ranbir Kapoor holding Alia close and giving her a kiss. Absolutely adorable, aren't they?

Rumours of their wedding have also been doing the rounds lately, with reports suggesting that they will get hitched in December this year. Apparently, 'save the date' requests have been sent out to close friends and family members as well.

According to a report, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's year will end in marriage. Rajeev Masand writes, "Alia and Ranbir are set to tie the knot in December this year, not long after the release of Brahmastra on the 4th of that month. Preparations are already underway; their extended families have been asked to mark off those dates to join in the celebrations."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates