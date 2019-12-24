Guess what Radhika Apte doesn't know

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Whenever we say Netflix India, the first name that always follows our mind is Radhika Apte. The gorgeous and supremely talented actor has been associated with Netflix India since the beginning and has been loved by audiences. Recently, the versatile actor made an appearance on Netflix India's chat show - The Brand New Show. The actor indulged in a candid chat with the host and comedian Abish Mathew, Radhika shared anecdotes from her personal life and her experiences while shooting.

Amidst all the fun and banter, Abish quizzed Radhika on her millennial lingo skills and guess what? The actor failed miserably! Who expected, Miss, know it all, supremely talented Radhika Apte to not know today's lingo and slang. Abish asked her the full-forms of ROFL and LMFAO, Radhika struggled to get them right and took help from the audience.

Well, we can't wait to witness this super interesting episode with our very own Radhika Apte! Stay tuned and catch the fun conversation on The Brand New Show on Thursday, 26th December at 6:30 pm only on Netflix's Youtube channel.

