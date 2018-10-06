Guess what Taapsee Pannu is passionate about!

badminton

Tapsee Pannu opens up on her passion for badminton, "I always wanted to associate myself with the game in a big way and I have found the perfect avenue to express my passion through the league"

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu joined the list of celebrities who own teams in various sporting leagues. Pannu, who recently won hearts in Soorma, a biopic on hockey star Sandeep Singh, was named the owner of Pune Seven Aces, the new team for the fourth edition of the Premier Badminton League (PBL) to make it a nine-team league.

Talking about owning a team in the league, Pannu said: "I have played quite a bit of badminton in my early days and have a special liking for the game. I always wanted to associate myself with the game in a big way and I have found the perfect avenue to express my passion through the league. I'm confident Pune Seven Aces will be a team to reckon with."

Premier Badminton League is a franchise league; Sportz & Live Private Limited (Sportzlive) has the rights to operate and execute the Premier Badminton League. It was named Indian Badminton League (IBL) when founded in 2013 then later rechristened to Premier Badminton League before the start of 2nd season in 2016.

The inaugural edition of the Indian Badminton League was held in India from 14 August 2013 to 31 August 2013. Hyderabad Hotshots won the inaugural IBL title at Mumbai on 31 August 2013. The second season of the league 2016 Premier Badminton League was held from 2 to 17 January 2016. Delhi Dashers (formerly Delhi Acers) defeated Mumbai Rockets in the final to clinch the title. The third season began on 1 January 2017.

