Guess which one of Katrina Kaif's BFFs will join her on a chat show?

Katrina Kaif will be making an appearance on a celebrity chat show soon, and she will be joined by this BFF

Katrina Kaif is all set to grace Neha Dhupia's couch in the brand new season of her celebrity chat show. Katrina Kaif on her appearance said, "Last season didn't seem like we were shooting at all, it was a complete goof fest and unwinding session. This time around being my second stint, I am sure I'll have even more fun on the episode and let loose with my BFF. And I'm also coming prepared for any surprises that Neha has up her sleeve for me.'

One of the most celebrated stylists, an ace Bollywood personality and a bonafide host, Anaita Shroff Adajania would be making her debut on the show with her BFF, Katrina Kaif. Along with the show's distinguished signature games, this year introduces many more exciting contests to its lineup of fun segments.

Facing an inevitable choice of confessing and confiding to a slew of gossip-laced questions or bearing the fiery consequences of silence, guests will find an apt punishment in replacing the preferred vodka shots by gulping down shots of chilies, vinegar, wasabi and all things spicy in 'Platter of Punishment' or lose their clothes on television during the 'Say It or Strip It' segment.

Stimulating conversations with a blend of unscripted retorts and zestful revelations, this season of the chat show showcases a hue like never-before bringing out the uncanny, candid and unseen avatar of the guests on the show.

