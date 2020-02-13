Guess who AAP just invited to Arvind Kejriwal's swearing-in?

Aam Aadmi Party took to Twitter to make a big announcement which was that 'Mufflerman' or 'Chota Kejriwal' has been invited to Arvind Kejriwal's swearing-in ceremony on 16th February.

They took to Twitter to say, Baby Mufflerman is invited to the swearing in ceremony of @ArvindKejriwal on 16th Feb. Suit up Junior!"

AAP's Twitter handle on Tuesday shared an image of a young boy dressed up as Chief Minister Kejriwal, with a cap bearing the party's symbol, a v-neck maroon sweater and of course a muffler wrapped around his head. Ever since, the boy has gone viral on social media.



The boy also wore spectacles similar to the AAP chief's and even sported a fake mustache as he pointed towards the sky. "Mufflerman (a smile emoji)," read the caption.

The move comes after a senior party leader on Thursday said that no chief minister or political leaders from other states will be part of AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal's oath ceremony.

On Wednesday, senior party leader Manish Sisodia had also invited all to attend the oath-taking ceremony. "Delhi's son Arvind Kejriwal and the new government under his leadership will take oath on February 16 at Ramlila Maidan. I appeal to all of you to reach there by 10 am to bless your son and encourage him," he said in a tweet.

Arvind Kejriwal is set to take oath as the Chief Minister of Delhi for a third term at Ramlila Maidan on February 16.

