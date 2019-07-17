Sachin Tendulkar's World Cup 11, MS Dhoni not included!

cricket-world-cup

Sachin Tendulkar named the 11 while doing commentary for the official broadcasters during the England vs New Zealand World Cup 2019 final.

Sachin Tendulkar at the World Cup 2019 awards ceremony

Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar, handpicked his best World Cup 11 from the 2019 edition and made a few surprising inclusions and exclusions.

India skipper Virat Kohli, vice-captain and tournament-scorer Rohit Sharma, pacer Jasprit Bumrah along with all-rounder Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja were all part of the team selected by Tendulkar.

While Rohit was the highest run-getter at the mega event with 648 runs which included five centuries, one of the more surprising inclusions was Ravindra Jadeja who played only 2 matches in the World Cup 2019.

Tendulkar also named New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, who was adjudged the player of the tournament, besides including Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who had take 11 wickets and amassed over 600 runs in the World Cup.

Star of the World Cup final, England's Ben Stokes was the other batting all-rounder in the side apart from Pandya.

Australian speedstar Mitchell Starc, who claimed 27 wickets in the showpiece, led the pace department, which also comprises England's Jofra Archer, beside Bumrah.

MS Dhoni did not make the cute in Sachin Tendulkar's team, instead wicket-keeper batsman Jonny Bairstow, who did not keep for England during the World Cup, was Tendulkar's choice for wicket-keeper.

Tendulkar's World Cup XI:

Rohit Sharma, Jonny Bairstow (wicket-keeper), Kane Williamson (captain), Virat Kohli, Shakib Al Hasan, Ben Stokes, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Starc, Jasprit Bumrah, Jofra Archer.

With inputs from PTI

