Guess who is this Bollywood diva flaunting her curvaceous figure?

This photo has got everyone talking about how can one stay so fit at the age of 43

Shilpa Shetty. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/theshilpashettty.

The whole of Bollywood has been bitten by the fitness bug. Every actor is spotted outside the gym and keep sharing their workout routines and rituals on their social media account. Some resort to weight training, some functional exercises, pilates, yoga, kickboxing and several other ways of staying fit and healthy.

This Bollywood diva flaunting her sexy back with well-toned curves is none other than Shilpa Shetty. The actress is reverse ageing and is getting fitter and fitter with each passing day. Shilpa is currently vacaying in Maldives on the island with husband Raj Kundra. They are celebrating their ninth wedding anniversary.

Shilpa Shetty is having a great time snorkelling and exploring the marine life. Mesmerised by nature's beauty, she took to her Instagram account to share some photos and videos. The Baazigar actress took this opportunity to flaunt her sexy beach body. Soaking in the Maldivian Sun and loving it.. If I had my way, would live here or the rest of my life [sic]," read her post.

Isn't she a diva at 43?

