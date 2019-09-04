Guess Who? Kartik Aaryan receives pizza from his 'patni'

Kartik Aaryan is currently shooting for his upcoming film, Pati, Patni Aur Woh in Lucknow. The actor keeps sharing snippets and fun antics from the city of Nawabs on his social media account. Kartik is shooting for the film with Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday. While stills of the Luka Chhupi actor with Ananya have released online and titbits have also been circulated on social media, we are yet to catch him up with Bhumi Pednekar.

Pati, Patni Aur Woh is a remake of the original film of the same name starring Sanjeev Kumar. The storyline of the 1978-film was that of a businessman, happily married and has a son with his wife. However, he falls for his secretary and has an affair with her. The twist here is that the man convinces his secretary that the wife is on her deathbed.

We aren't sure if the remake starring Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar revolves around the same line, or has something fresh to offer. Going by Kartik's latest post, Bhumi Pednekar plays his on-screen wife while he might have an extra-marital affair with Ananya. He shared the post on his Instagram account and wrote that his wife wants his foodie husband to stay fit and therefore she has sent him a pizza to gorge on. He also adds that his diet is going on perfectly well.

Take a look at the post here:

Bhumi Pednekar replied to this post by thanking her on-screen husband, Chintu Ji, essayed by Aaryan. Kartik with the slice of pizza in his hand and that box on the table is cute. Are you tempted to eat pizza now?

On Monday, a video of Kartik with Annaya had gone viral. The video had the duo savouring upon the delicacies of Lucknow. They halted at a popular tea stall, where they were offered the special tea with 'kachori'. While the actor was extremely comfortable to have the tea in the specialised mud-cup, Ananya refused to drink the beverage saying that she was "allergic" to tea. Later, as seen in the video, Kartik playfully scolds her saying that why did she come if she did not want to have anything. Kartik has donned a moustache for his character, Chintu Ji.

