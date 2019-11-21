MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Guest Appearance: Ashish Bagrecha, author

Updated: Nov 21, 2019, 09:32 IST | Dalreen Ramos | Mumbai

I want to spend time at Marine Drive and eat at Pizza by the Bay

Ashish Bagrecha
Ashish Bagrecha

How would you best describe your latest book Dear Stranger, I Know How You Feel?

I have been working on it for two years while battling anxiety and depression. I started writing letters on Instagram addressed to a stranger, which resonated with a lot of people. So, this book is a collection of 30 letters, accompanied by 30 poems that takes the reader on a journey of hope and healing.

You just had a book launch in Surat and will have one in Mumbai this Saturday, followed by another in Pune. What's your message to readers?

I want them to express whatever they are feeling in any form — whether you wish to write it down or talk to somebody. Do not hold back and bottle your feelings. Trust the universe — everything happens for the greater good — and give time to yourself.

What are you looking forward to on your visit to Mumbai?

I plan on arriving either a day in advance or on the morning of the launch. I make sure that I visit SoBo every time I come here. I want to spend time at Marine Drive and eat at Pizza by the Bay. Then, I'd like to check out Zara at Horniman Circle and visit Kitab Khana. It has a lovely vibe that I think every author can feed off.

One person you would like to run into on your visit: Shah Rukh Khan
Mumbai writers you read: Amish and Divya Prakash Dubey

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

mumbai guidemumbaipune

Walk with mid-day: Did you know that Mumbai's founding fathers were buried here?

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK