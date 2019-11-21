Guest Appearance: Ashish Bagrecha, author

How would you best describe your latest book Dear Stranger, I Know How You Feel?

I have been working on it for two years while battling anxiety and depression. I started writing letters on Instagram addressed to a stranger, which resonated with a lot of people. So, this book is a collection of 30 letters, accompanied by 30 poems that takes the reader on a journey of hope and healing.

You just had a book launch in Surat and will have one in Mumbai this Saturday, followed by another in Pune. What's your message to readers?

I want them to express whatever they are feeling in any form — whether you wish to write it down or talk to somebody. Do not hold back and bottle your feelings. Trust the universe — everything happens for the greater good — and give time to yourself.

What are you looking forward to on your visit to Mumbai?

I plan on arriving either a day in advance or on the morning of the launch. I make sure that I visit SoBo every time I come here. I want to spend time at Marine Drive and eat at Pizza by the Bay. Then, I'd like to check out Zara at Horniman Circle and visit Kitab Khana. It has a lovely vibe that I think every author can feed off.

One person you would like to run into on your visit: Shah Rukh Khan

Mumbai writers you read: Amish and Divya Prakash Dubey

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates