Guest appearance: Prateek Kuhad, musician

What is the first memory you have of Mumbai from your maiden visit?



I had come here with my father, accompanying him on a work trip years ago. I think I was eight or nine years old, and I remember flashes of Marine Drive.

What are some parts of the city you like walking around in, and why?

The area around Fort. It's got pretty buildings, nice cafes and some interesting shops. I remember going there to shop for cameras and film last year. It's one of the few places in the country where you can still get these things.

What are the best aspects of Mumbai's indie music scene?

Does Mumbai even have an indie music scene?



What is the most memorable concert you have watched in Mumbai?

I have never watched a memorable concert in Mumbai.

Best Meal in Mumbai

That would be the very first time; I had gone to Bastian, I think it was two years ago. It was a fantastic meal.

