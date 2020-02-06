Guest Appearance: Samhita Arni, Writer

What were some of the things you did on your visit here?

I loved the Kala Ghoda wine café where I got to eavesdrop on conversations. There were two foreign journalists breaking down the political situation in India. I usually go for the cheapest wine since I am cash-trapped. But, the mutton cutlets and the dark chocolate ice cream were fabulous. We also had a lovely lunch at Burma Burma where the khao suey is to die for. I loved the David Sassoon Library, Prince of Wales Museum (CSMVS) and Jehangir Art Gallery.

What is it about the city that you first notice?

The spirit. There is a certain sense of openness and an electric vibe. Nobody is laidback and the sense of fashion is fun to observe too. People are quite put together unlike in Bengaluru (my base city) where everybody ambles out in pyjamas.

What is your must-visit spot on every trip here?

I love going to Haji Ali dargah, I go there almost every time I am here. I love the walk by the promenade, where it is always a spiritually moving experience. Also, everything I have ever asked for at Haji Ali has come true, I don't know if it is faith or sheer coincidence. I also like Bandra, both Linking Road and Carter Road.

How has Mumbai inspired your work?

I worked with Amar Chitra Katha briefly and learnt some great lessons there. My second book Sita's Ramayana would not have been possible without that. Also, the writers of Mumbai are inspiring — Jerry Pinto, Ranjit Hoskote. Their work has inspired me.

