Guide dogs forming a Christmas tree is the most adorable thing on Internet right now

With Christmas just days away, the Internet is filled with contents that covers the out-of-the-box things that people to make their festivities memorable. Be it airports creating interesting holiday-themed public service advertisements or the heart-warming letters to Santa Claus, contents on Christmas, always add to the festive cheer. In another interesting Christmas content, a video of a Christmas tree decorated with dogs is melting people’s hearts.

A viral video on YouTube shows training dogs from the Royal Dutch Guide Dog Foundation sitting in the formation of a Christmas tree. The user who uploaded the video captioned it as "It takes some self-control of our handsome dog heroes (ok, and a lot of cookies ;-)) but then you also have this beautiful cuddly living Christmas tree. Immediately a good exercise for our students, because staying so tidy with so many dog friends around is of course no easy feat. Have a merry wagging Christmas! (sic)"

The video received many praises with some relating with the trainers' effort to keeping the dogs in place. One user writes, "A lot of work for one cute photo. Those dogs were very well behaved considering how many of them there were." Another user writes, "I can't stop smiling...this makes everything just a little bit better (sic)."

