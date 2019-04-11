How to vote for in Lok Sabha elections 2019 in India: Guidelines

national

As voting for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections has started, here are a few guidelines on how to vote for your favourite candidate in the polling booth. You can vote only if your name appears in the Voter List also known as Electoral Roll. Voters can find information on Contesting candidates, Polling Booths, Election Dates & Timings, Identity cards and EVM.

Voting Process at Polling Booth:

Your name will be checked by the polling official on the voter list and your ID proof



The polling official will ink your finger, give you a slip and take your signature on a register ie: Form 17A



You will have to deposit the slip at the third polling official to show your inked finger and then you can proceed to the polling booth



Vote for your candidate by pressing the ballot button opposite the symbol of the candidate of your choice on the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM). Once you cast your vote, you will hear a beep sound



Check the slip that appears in the transparent window of the VVPAT machine. The slip with include the candidate serial number, name and symbol of the party for 7 seconds before it drops in the sealed VVPAT box



You can also press NOTA which means None of the Above if you don't like any candidate; it's the last button on the EVM



Cameras, Mobile phones or any other gadgets are not allowed inside the polling booth

Polling began on Thursday morning in 91 constituencies spread across 18 states and two union territories in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections. Voting is also underway in 175 assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh, 32 in Sikkim and 28 seats in Odisha.

Polling in all the Lok Sabha constituencies of Andhra Pradesh (25), Telangana (17), Uttarakhand (5), Meghalaya (2) and Arunachal Pradesh (2) besides lone seats in Mizoram, Tripura, Manipur, Nagaland, Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar, and Lakshadweep is being held.

Eight seats in Uttar Pradesh, seven in Maharashtra, six in Bihar, five in Assam, four in Odisha, two each in Jammu and Kashmir and West Bengal and one seat in Chhattisgarh are also going to polls. The polling for 543 Lok Sabha seats is being held in seven phases: April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. Counting will be done on May 23.

