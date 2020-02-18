Netflix's Guilty Trailer: Kiara Advani looks promising in another chilling take on love, friendship, and RAPE!

In Netflix's Guilty, a Karan Johar offering, and starring Kiara Advani in the lead, director Ruchi Narain has attempted to tell the story of a college girl, her friends, her tribe, her love life, and her brutal and hideous encounter with rape.

Advani plays the central character, and we get multiple montages of her fun and frolic with her college friends, which also include smoking up and also hints of multi-partner relationships. One day, she accuses a boy of rape and he, as expected, refuses. What follows is a battle for justice.

Watch the trailer right here:

We have seen a lot of rape dramas in Bollywood of late. Right from Bhoomi to Maatr to Kaabil to even Section 375, all have tackled the issue with the lens of revenge and repentance. How Guilty would be different? Advani plays her most ferocious character yet, and if you carefully observe the trailer, she seems to be a free-spirited character and completely unapologetic about what she does.

All set to premiere on Netflix on March 6, it will be interesting to see how Guilty presents and portrays the issue of rape differently!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates