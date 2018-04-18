Gujarat: BSF apprehends Pakistan fisherman in creek area of Kutch

He was nabbed from Lakhpatwari Creek near the Sir Creek region, said a BSF official

The BSF apprehended a Pakistani national from the creek area of Kutch district during patrolling along the Indo-Pak border in Gujarat and seized his fishing boat this evening, said, officials.

The Pakistani national, who appears to be a fisherman, was identified as Abdul Majid. He was nabbed from Lakhpatwari Creek near the Sir Creek region, said a BSF official. Sir Creek is a 96-km strip of water that is disputed between India and Pakistan in the Rann of Kutch marshlands.

The creek, which opens into the Arabian Sea, divides the Kutch region of Gujarat and the Sindh province of Pakistan. The BSF initiated a search operation in the creek area after they found an abandoned fishing boat in the same region,

yesterday, said the official.

Majid was nabbed during the search operation, he said, adding a mobile phone and around 100 kg of fish were found on his boat which were seized by the BSF.