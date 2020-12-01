Gujarat: 24-year-old woman accuses husband, in-laws of mental and physical torture

A 24-year-old woman from Gujarat's Anandnagar filed a complaint against her husband and in-laws for mental and physical torture. In her complaint, the woman claimed that they took away her salary and demanded that she get money from her parents for a tenement.

According to a report in Ahmedabad Mirror, the woman who works for a company in Prahladnagar had married a man, who was her colleague in her earlier company, on January 30, 2020.

On February 17, the woman's husband left for Germany for a job and promised that he would call her once he is settled there. However, his behaviour changed soon after. Thereafter, her in-laws started harassing her.

The woman's sister-in-law, who is married in Sola but lived at her parents' home for 15 days in a month, also started harassing her. They forced her to follow strict religious practices. The in-laws and her sister-in-law also pressured her for getting Rs 10 lakh, claiming that her husband on his return from Germany wants to buy a tenement and she must get the money from her father, a police officer said.

According to the complainant, her in-laws took away her salary every month and made her do all the household work. When the woman complained to her husband, he used rough language and told her that she will have to live as per his parents' and sister's diktats.

On his return from Germany on July 3, the woman's in-laws incited her husband against her, the woman said in her complaint. She alleged that her husband used abusive language and even checked her mobile phone. On August 30, when she was resting after returning home from work, her husband and in-laws came to her room and asked her to do all household chores.

In a fit of anger, the woman's husband slapped her and then dropped her at her parents' house. He told her to get Rs 10 lakh for a new tenement, failing which he threatened to kill her. A complaint was registered by the Anandnagar police and investigation is underway.

