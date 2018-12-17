Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani urges Naveen Patnaik to implement Ayushman Bharat

national

Vijay Rupani

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Monday urged his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik to implement the central government scheme of Ayushman Bharat.

"I am surprised that Odisha is not connected with Ayushman Bharat. Whatever schemes the central government implements, it is for the welfare of the people.

"So, the state government should connect to the health scheme as the Centre will bear 60 per cent of the cost," said Rupani, who was in Bhubaneswar to address the press on the Rafale deal.

The state government is implementing its own scheme Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana.

"But it would only benefit those people living in Odisha, while Odias living outside the state would be deprived of the health scheme as it cannot be implemented in other states," Rupani said.

While Rupani was here, Patnaik was in Surat on Monday to attend the 'Odia Mahotsav'.

Taking a dig at the Odisha Chief Minister, Rupani said Patnaik was remembering non-resident Odias in Surat after 19 years in power.

"As Odisha will be facing elections next year, Naveen Patnaik remembers non-resident Odias in Surat after 19 years. I welcome him on his maiden visit," said Rupani.

Over seven lakh Odias, especially from Patnaik's home district Ganjam, live in the textile city of Gujarat.

Rupani said his government has provided several facilities including education in Odia language and pucca houses to the Odisha people, who reside in Gujarat.

The visiting Bharatiya Janata Party leader said: "The Odisha people work very hard and save their money. They invest the money in chit fund back home.

"I have received some complaints that the money has been duped. The Odisha government should act on this to help people get their money back."

