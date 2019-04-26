Gujarat court convicts Asaram's son Narayan Sai in rape case

crime

The rape victim accused Narayan Sai of repeatedly raping her between 2002 and 2005 when she was living at his ashram

Pic courtesy/Twitter/ANI

Ahmedabad: Gujarat court on Friday convicted Narayan Sai, son of jailed self-styled godman Asaram, in a rape case. The sessions court in Surat which convicted Narayan Sai will pronounce the sentence on April 30, 2019.

Gujarat: Narayan Sai, son of Asaram found guilty in a rape case, by Surat Sessions Court. Sentence to be pronounced on April 30 (file pic) pic.twitter.com/zKLosJBOoG — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2019

In 2013, two Surat-based sisters approached police alleging they were raped by Asaram Bapu and his son Narayan Sai. One of them had accused Narayan Sai of repeatedly raping her between 2002 and 2005 when she was living at his ashram. Asaram has been convicted in a rape case in Jodhpur and is serving a life term.

Nearly five years after rape charges were levelled against self-styled godman, Asaram Bapu, the Jodhpur Schedule Caste and Schedule Tribe Court has pronounced its verdict today; convicting Asaram of rape. Asaram's involvement was probed in two separate cases - one from Rajasthan and the other from Gujarat.

In the case registered in Rajasthan, a teenage girl from Shahajahanpur of Uttar Pradesh had accused Asaram of raping her at his ashram in Manai village near Jodhpur on the night of August 15, 2013, while in Gujarat, two Surat-based sisters lodged separate complaints against the self-styled godman and his son Narayan Sai, accusing them of rape. However, ahead of the pronouncement of the verdict in the above cases, here are the developments that have taken place so far: -Asaram was taken into police custody in August 2013, following which he was taken to Jodhpur Central jail.

