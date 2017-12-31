Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel agrees to resume work

After sulking for two days, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel on Sunday agreed to join the Vijay Rupani-led government

After sulking for two days, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel on Sunday agreed to join the Vijay Rupani-led government. Patel told the media he took the decision after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah promised that he would get the portfolios commensurate with his stature. Chief Minister Rupani will submit the list of portfolios to the Governor later Sunday.

Patel staged a revolt by refusing to join office after the portfolios of Finance, Petrochemicals and Urban Development were taken away from him and he was given the ministries of lesser importance including Health and Family Welfare.

