Gujarat: Fake mark sheet racket found operating at homoeopathy colleges

A high-level inquiry committee of the Saurashtra University found out that 50 people are allegedly involved in a fake mark-sheet scam, including Principals of three homeopathy colleges and a Dean.

Nehal Shukla, who headed the committee, said an FIR would be filed in the matter soon. The SU set up an inquiry panel after it was alleged that several students secured admission directly in the second year of the four-and-a-half-year course in three colleges since 2012 on the basis of fake mark-sheets of the first year.

Shukla, a Senate member, told reporters that the inquiry panel found that 50 persons, including 43 students, a dean, and three principals, were involved. "The panel found that 43 students got admission directly in the second year by submitting fake first-year mark sheets," Shukla said.

These students never attended the first year, he said. "The varsity has decided to file an FIR against the students, principals of three colleges, and the dean," Shukla said.

"The homeopathy course is of four-and-a-half years, but these students completed the course in less than three years," he said.

