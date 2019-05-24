Gujarat: Fire in Surat coaching class, 12 feared dead

national

Fire engulfs third and fourth floor of the Taxshila Complex in Surat, visuals on TV channels show students jumping off the building

Several students of a coaching class jumped off a commercial complex after it caught fire Friday afternoon, officials said. According to reports, 12 students are feared dead in the incident, though no confirmation about any casualties is yet to be confirmed by official sources.

The fire engulfed the third and fourth floor of the Taxshila Complex in Surat, the official said. Visuals on TV channels showed students jumping off the third and fourth floors of the building.

A fire official said 19 fire tenders and two hydraulic platforms were pressed into service to douse the fire. Locals were seen helping in the rescue operation to save stranded students as well as other occupants of the four-storey building.

"Around 10 students on the fourth and third floor jumped off on the ground to save themselves from fire and smoke. Many have been rescued and sent to the hospital. The operation to douse the fire is on," said a fire official.

In a video clip of the incident, some young students can be seen coming out of the windows of a coaching class and jumping off from the third and fourth floors amid thick smoke coming out from the building.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish over the incident and has asked the Gujarat Government and local authorities to provide all possible assistance to those affected. He tweeted:

Extremely anguished by the fire tragedy in Surat. My thoughts are with bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly. Have asked the Gujarat Government and local authorities to provide all possible assistance to those affected. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 24, 2019

Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani also took to Twitter to offer condolences. He wrote:

Deeply saddened by the news of Surat fire tragedy. Instructed officials to do needful. My prayers are with all those affected. May those who have been injured recover at the earliest. I pray for the departed souls. Om Shanti. — Vijay Rupani (@vijayrupanibjp) May 24, 2019

The state government has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of the deceased.

Further details are awaited.

