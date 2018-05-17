Gujarat government announces health check-up plan for elderly

"By paying a token amount of just Rs 1,000 and registering themselves with the government, those above 70 years of age in the state would be provided with all the basic health facilities at their doorsteps," Nitin Patel said



The Vijay Rupani-led BJP government in Gujarat on Wednesday announced a unique health plan in the state, wherein the elderly would get access to primary health monitoring at their doorsteps.

"By paying a token amount of just Rs 1,000 and registering themselves with the government, those above 70 years of age in the state would be provided with all the basic health facilities at their doorsteps," Nitin Patel, Deputy Chief Minister, said in a statement.

A team comprising of a doctor, a staff nurse and an attendant would visit the registered elderly every fortnight for routine check-up. Any elderly couple who wish to avail this service would be eligible on a single registration fee.

The team would also carry all the requisite basic healthcare equipment and maintain a record of the visits on a health card.

In case of an emergency, a token fee of Rs 200 would be charged for every visit.

The initiative is initially being launched in the state capital as a pilot project and the government hopes roll it out across the state soon.

